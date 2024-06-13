'Even Though I Am Muslim, Have Given My Son Hindu Name,' Says Kishwer Merchant On Three Year Old Nirvair Being Trolled For Wearing Skull Cap

Kishwer Merchant ahs been a popular name in the world of entertainment. The actress who is married to beau Suyash Rai for quite a few years now is a doting mother to a three year old boy, Nirvair. Kishwer is often seen sharing glimpses of her son on her Instagram handle and has always received a lot of love for the same. However, this one time when the actress shared a video of her son Nirvair wearing a skull cap and learning Muslim prayer rituals, the actress and her son were brutally trolled for the same. While some questioned if the actress has taught her son to say 'Jay Shree Ram,' a few other asked her that why is she teaching him Muslim rituals if both the parents are Hindus.

Well, the actress spoke to Money Control about the same and opened up on facing the baklash. The actress states that a lot of people do not know that she is a Muslim who is married to a Hindu and that she along with son Nirvair and husband Suyash celebrates every festival. Kishwer says, ''I think most people don't know that I am also a Muslim married to a Hindu. I have been a person; even though I am a Muslim, I go to a church, I go to a gurudwara, or temple. I do everything. I celebrate Diwali, Eid, and Christmas. You name the festivals, and we celebrate them. And I think, right from the time he was small, he has been seeing that. We celebrate Christmas at home, and my mother becomes a Santa. We have done all that, and then to get trolled for a cute video was just stupid. Those people are just brainless, and unka kuch nah kar sakte. I mean, they are just there to spread hatred."

Further, the actress also states that even though she is a Muslim, she has given her son a Hindu name and this makes people happy and proud, but if he wears a skull cap, she is questioned. The actress says, ''Even though I am a Muslim, I have given a Hindu name to my son, which makes them happy and proud, but him wearing the topi of a Muslim is making it all bad. Which is just disgusting. I literally feel pity for them because their thinking and their standards are so low. And you can't do anything about it because that is in their upbringing, I think. That's the way they have been brought up. I don't want my child to be like that, and that's why I am going to take him everywhere and make him believe that God is actually one.''

Kishwer and Suyash got married on the 16th of December 2016. The couple embraced parenthood in August 2021.