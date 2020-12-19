'Even terrorists started participating': Kangana claims farmer protests are 'politically motivated'

The 33-year-old further mentioned that she has lived in Punjab and knows that 99.9% people of the state do not want Khalistan.

She said, “They don’t want a piece of this country, they belong to India. From Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra to Delhi, it’s all theirs. They don’t want a small portion; they all are patriots. I don’t have any complains with terrorists who want to break this country, I understand their feelings. But how do these innocent people let these terrorists play with them. Like the Shaheen Bagh Dadi couldn’t read but was protesting to save her citizenship, the Dadi from Punjab has been hurling abuses at me and trying to save her land from the government, what is happening in this country?”

“Friends, how do we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable before these terrorists and foreign powers? I have a complaint against you. I have to talk about my intentions every day, a patriot has to clarify so many things. But people like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, no one asks them about their intentions. What is their policy? When I talk in favour of this country, I am accused of doing politics. Ask them as well what is their policy. Jai Hind,” she added.

Besides Diljit and Priyanka, Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have also extended their support to farmers.

The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.