'Even terrorists started participating': Kangana claims farmer protests are 'politically motivated'

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday launched fresh attacks at those supporting farmer protests that have gripped the country for the last couple of weeks.
In a video shared on social media, Kangana labelled the farmers' movement “politically motivated” and also complained why actors like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra are never questioned about their intentions behind lending support to the protests.
The “Queen” actor stated, “I had given everyone my word that I will speak about the farmers’ protests once the true motivations are revealed, just like the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the kind of mental and emotional lynching and rape threats I have faced online during these 10-12 days, it’s my right to ask some questions to this country.
“Since the Prime Minister has made everything clear, there is no scope for any doubts, it has been proven that this entire movement was politically motivated and even terrorists had started participating in it.”
The 33-year-old further mentioned that she has lived in Punjab and knows that 99.9% people of the state do not want Khalistan.
She said, “They don’t want a piece of this country, they belong to India. From Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra to Delhi, it’s all theirs. They don’t want a small portion; they all are patriots. I don’t have any complains with terrorists who want to break this country, I understand their feelings. But how do these innocent people let these terrorists play with them. Like the Shaheen Bagh Dadi couldn’t read but was protesting to save her citizenship, the Dadi from Punjab has been hurling abuses at me and trying to save her land from the government, what is happening in this country?”
“Friends, how do we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable before these terrorists and foreign powers? I have a complaint against you. I have to talk about my intentions every day, a patriot has to clarify so many things. But people like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, no one asks them about their intentions. What is their policy? When I talk in favour of this country, I am accused of doing politics. Ask them as well what is their policy. Jai Hind,” she added.
Besides Diljit and Priyanka, Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and others have also extended their support to farmers.
The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.