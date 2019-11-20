Esha Gupta's 'wet n wild' look in red bikini will make you thirsty!

Former Miss India and actress Esha Gupta is one of the most sexiest and bold actresses in the film industry. Living up to the expectations of fans, Esha recently posted a picture from her GQ shoot and we can't take our eyes from her!
Wearing a revealing red bikini and covering with a denim jacket, Esha looked the sexiest she ever has. Wavy hair falling perfectly right below her shoulder and water dripping through her body, she shared the picture clicked for GQ Magazine on social media, making fans stick to their seats.
Last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered', Esha starred in the movie with veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab. She played a cop in it.
Next she will be seen in “Desi Magic”, which is Ameesha Patel’s production and is scheduled to release in September. The film directed by Mehul Atha will star Ameesha along with Zayed Khan.
