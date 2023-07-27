Erica Fernandes REVEALS She Is Dyslexic: 'I Don't Read, There's Something Wrong About...'

Popular television actress Erica Fernandes, who recently shifted her base to Dubai, has revealed that she is dyslexic. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also called herself a virtual learner and keen observer during one of her latest interviews.

Opening up about her childhood disorder, Erica said, "I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance. It’s still now. Sometimes, when I look at words, I feel like it will spell right but I keep wondering that it doesn’t look right. There’s something wrong about this."

The actress further said that she does not read much and is a virtual learner. Erica added, "I am a virtual learner. I observe a lot. That’s the reason why I don’t read much. But I can hear and watch something and learn. I was not into studies a lot. I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and that’s when I used to study."

Erica became a household name within a span of just about three years, thanks to the two shows that changed her life overnight. She shot to fame with one of the most loved shows on Indian television Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and then went on to revive the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

At the peak of her career, Erica made a bold move and decided to shift base to Dubai, to explore more opportunities. She often travels to India for work commitments. The actress had also revealed earlier that she has not 'quit' Indian showbiz.