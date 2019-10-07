'English Vinglish' actor Adil Hussain bags role in 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who worked in films like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Life of Pi', has joined the star cast of American web series 'Star Trek: Discovery'.
The makers of the series shared the trailer on Twitter in which Adil is seen briefly role alongside actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Michelle Yeoh.
"#StarTrekDiscovery takes fans 930 years into the future at #NYCC #StarTrekNYCC," read the video's caption.
The one-minute-ten-second trailer of series based in a fictional world takes the audience 930 years into the future.
Going by the clip, Hussain seems to be playing the role of a scientist who is helping in the fight against evil forces.
Before sharing the first trailer on social media, makers launched it at the New York Comic-Con on Saturday.
The third season of 'Star Trek' is slated to premiere next year.
