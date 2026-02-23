Engaged Season 2 Wild Card: Who Is Nikhil Malik's Ex Girlfriend Pallak Yadav? Former Splitsvilla 13 Couple Reunites

Engaged Season 2 Wild Card | Jio Hotstar

Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav won viewers’ hearts during their time together on Splitsvilla Season 13. The couple was together for around 3–4 years before officially parting ways in 2024. However, sparks seem to be flying again, as Pallak has entered Engaged Season 2 as a wild card, where Nikhil is also a contestant.

As Pallak entered the house, tensions flared between her and Devanshi Sharma. When host Elvish Yadav asked Devanshi whether she knew why Nikhil and Pallak parted ways, she replied, "Inhone ye bataya tha ki..." Pallak immediately cut her off, taunting her for referring to Nikhil as "inhone." This infuriated Devanshi, who responded, "Shut up." The two then got into a heated verbal argument over Devanshi saying "Shut up" to Pallak.

Engaged Season 2 Wild Card: Who Is Pallak Yadav?

Pallak Yadav gained fame on television after her appearance on Splitsvilla 13. She was born on 15 September 1996 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Her father is a retired Army officer, and she completed her schooling at Army Public School, Ahmedabad. Later, she graduated from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, Chandigarh, earning degrees in psychology and journalism. During her college days, Pallak participated in several fashion shows. She currently has 307K followers on Instagram and frequently endorses brands.

Nikhil and Pallak began dating in 2021 but officially parted ways in October 2024. The former couple stated that they decided to break up to focus on personal growth and their careers. However, viewers now speculate that there might still be lingering feelings between them.

Engaged Season 2 is hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar. The show features 14 contestants competing for love. Premiered on February 14 2026, Engaged Season 2 follows the concept of singles living together, forming connections, and facing challenges to find a life partner while viewers watch the drama unfold.