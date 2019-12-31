Ending 2019 with a bang: Kylie Jenner's 'thirst trap' is making everyone on the internet post sexy pics

Kylie Jenner gave us the last meme of the decade with one last post titled ‘thirst trap’ which has made the internet go crazy. Posting a couple of pics in lingerie, she wrote: “Just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.”

While her ex Travis Scott wasn’t impressed and wrote LOL, the photo already had over 11 million likes on Instagram.On the other hand, Twitterati decided that Kylie Jenner’s social media post deserved reciprocation and the internet was suddenly flooded with pictures of people assuming they were looking hot.

But what exactly is a thirst trap?

Well Boomer uncle, according to the Urban Dictionary, a thirst trap is: “A sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction.

This is done not to actually respond or satisfy any of this attraction, but to feed the posters ego or need for attention, at the expense of the time, reputation and sexual frustration of those who view the image or reply.”