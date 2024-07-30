Emraan Hashmi On Rajkummar Rao's Rumoured Plastic Surgery: 'You Want To Mould Yourself To...'

Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao | Instagram

Actor Emraan Hashmi has always been vocal about his views. The Murder actor was recently asked about the speculations regarding Rajkummar Rao's rumoured plastic surgery. He discussed why actors opt for plastic surgery and whether they are insecure about their appearance while in the public eye.

Rajkummar Rao was specifically mentioned as an actor who has made headlines due to rumours of cosmetic surgery. To which Emraan smiled and said to ScoopWhoop, he said, "It is a reality. I mean, the cosmetic business. Not just in the industry but it's a thing that they marketed pretty well. Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl and there's become this identity of what beauty is, right? And you want to mould yourself to that because that's what gets the love and you feel good about yourself. Coming to cosmetic surgery, I haven't gotten any, if you're thinking."

A month ago, Rajkummar Rao attracted attention when he was spotted at the airport and shared pictures of his new look. This led netizens to speculate that he had undergone plastic surgery.

However, Rajkummar denied the rumours and talking to PTI stated, "I have not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it's so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day."

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actor revealed that he had fillers on his face some week ago, and said, "I heard a lot of these comments when I started working. People started commenting on my looks and everything. 8-9 years back, I did a little touch up on my chin with fillers, which is like half-an hour job because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do. I certainly feel more confident. I feel I look much better, but has it changed me as a person, has it changed me as an artist? Not at all."

On the work front, Emraan is riding high on the success of his Disney+ Hotstar show Showtime, streaming on on March 8. The series also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz, Vishal Vashishtha, and Gurpreet Saini in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Rajkummar will be next in Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhul Chul Maaf.