Emraan Hashmi finds the 'serial kisser' tag irritating

Soon after he shot to Bollywood stardom with "Murder" in 2004, Emraan Hashmi acquired the tag of 'Serial Kisser', for his tendency to pucker up on screen with his heroines. It took him several films to get rid of the image, and Emraan today finds it "irritating" when people narrow down his efforts as a performer to that "one element".

"I don't normally get upset with the tag but it is just irritating that though all of us are putting in so much effort to make a film -- there is a story, a plot, performances, music and everything -- all that people talk about is the 'kissing scene'. You are boiling it down to just one thing. Personally, I have no issue with it but when I look at the bigger picture, it is annoying to see how people are just stuck with a small thing instead of showing interest in the whole film."

Over the years, Roles in films like "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture", "Shanghai", "Azhar", "Baadshaho" and "Tigers", and the web series "Bard Of Blood", have helped him change his image into an actor from just a 'Serial Kisser'.