Emmy Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

The much awaited Television's biggest award night is here as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Gracing the red carpet were all the stars that we have loved and adored for their charismatic performance on television.

From Chernobyl to Game of Thrones, check out the complete list of winners at Emmys 2019.

Drama Series: Game of Thrones

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer- Killing Eve

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter- Pose

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage- Game of Thrones

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner- Ozark

Directing for a Drama Series: "Reparations," Ozark - Directed by Jason Bateman

Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong- Succession

Comedy Series: Fleabag

Limited Series: Chernobyl

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams- Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag

Director for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer- Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader- Barry

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag

Outstanding Reality Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette- The Act

Directing for a Limited Series: Johan Renck- Chernobyl

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw- A Very English Scandal

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Craig Mazin- Chernobyl

Variety Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome- When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie: Bandersnatch