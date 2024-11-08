Emilia Perez OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez's Film

Emilia Perez OTT Release Date | Trailer

Emilia Perez is a crime-thriller film starring Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. It is loosely based on Boris Razon's novel, Ecoute, and Audiard's opera libretto of the same name.

The film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2024, and it was later released in theatres on August 21, 2024. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Emilia Perez?

The upcoming film is set to release on November 13, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Plot of the film

The film revolves around the story of a lawyer named Rita More Castro in Mexico, who assists a cartel leader named Juan Manitas Del Monte. An exciting twist occurs when Juan reveals his desire to secretly undergo gender-affirming surgery in hopes of starting a new life as a woman. The subsequent events unfold throughout the film.

Cast of Emilia Perez

The film features Zoe Saldana as Rita Mora Castro, Karla Sofia Gascon as Emilia Perez, Adriana Paz as Epifania Flores, Selena Gomez as Jessi Del Monte, Mark Ivanir as Dr Wasserman, Edgar Ramirez as Gustavo Brun, Agathe Bokja as Thai nurse, Lucas Varoclier as Young Diego, Marie-Elisabeth Robert, and Anabel Lopez as Berlinger's secretary and Daniel Velasco-Acosta as Edgar.

All about Emilia Perez

The film is directed and written by Jacques Audiard. It is produced by Jacques Audiard, Anthony Vaccarello, Valerie Schermann, and Pascal Caucheteux under Why Not Productions, Pathe, Saint Laurent Productions, and France 2 Cinema. Paul Guillaume has done the cinematography and Juliette Welfling has done the editing. The music of the film is composed by Clement Duco and Camille.