Emilia Clarke celebrates 33rd birthday with 'Game of Thrones' stars

The 33rd birthday of actor Emilia Clark could not have got better as she reunited with her HBO hit series 'Game of Throne' stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harrington.

Jason played the role of Khal Drogo, and Kit, who played the role of Jon Snow were the ones spotted spending time with the birthday girl.

"Reunions never looked this hairy. #anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo," the actor captioned the picture on Instagram.

Momoa who was quick enough to comment and wrote, "Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you [heart eyes emoji]."