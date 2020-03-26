Elton John, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey among artistes for COVID-19 relief concert

Los Angeles: Legendary singer Elton John is set to host a coronavirus relief concert that will also feature Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish among other artistes.

John will front the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on March 29 -- the same day the cancelled iHeartRadio Music Awards were set to be broadcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Backstreet Boys, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Tim McGraw will also be a part of the big event, which will feature all the musicians performing from the comfort of their own homes, using video and audio equipment.