El Camino: Aaron Paul's 2-minute Breaking Bad recap will take your breath away

El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie is releasing today and the fans are super excited about it. Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman has been an incredible character in this series and the film is about to show the journey of Pinkman. Aaron Paul has been seen promoting the film and recently he appeared on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Show’.

Paul surprised everyone with an almost two and a half minute monologue on the Breaking Bad recap and literally took audience through the show's five seasons. The actor left out key details and resorted to naming the classic moments so as to not spoil the show for those who have never seen the series.