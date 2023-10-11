Ektaa Kapoor Gives EPIC One-Word Reply To Troll Who Claimed She & Karan Johar 'Ruined' India

File photo of Ektaa Kapoor | ANI

Bollywood film producer Ektaa Kapoor has given a befitting reply to troll who asked her to stop making adult films. Ektaa made a brief return to the social media platform, X, on Saturday, October 6. She subsequently held an Ask Me Anything session to interact with her fans and followers.

During the session, Ektaa responded to a user who criticised her recent film 'Thank You For Coming' and asked her not to make adult-oriented movies.

"Please stop making adult movies (folded hands emoji)," the user posted on the microblogging platform. To this, Ektaa replied, "No, I'm an adult, so I will make adult movies (sic)."

Another user slammed her and filmmaker Karan Johar and accused them of ruining India. "Aap or Karan Johar ne pura India ko bigada." To this user, Ektaa gave an epic one-word reply. She just wrote, "Hmmmmmm."

Ektaa has been reacting to those criticising her latest film Thank You For Coming. On October 10, she slammed a trade analyst for posting 'dangerous hate speech' against the producers of the film. Reacting to co-producer Rhea Kapoor's long note in which she slammed the 'so-called credible' journalist's social media posts about the film, Ektaa said he did the same thing during the release of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. Ektaa also added that the film is doing well and has covered the cost despite a section of conservation society trying to put it down.

Starring Bhumi Pedenkar, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Shehnaaz Gill among others, the film hit the big screens on October 6 and received mixed reviews from film critics and audiences.

It revolves around five friends and their journey, set against the topic of female sexual pleasure.

