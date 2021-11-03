Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar to be honoured with Padma Shri award on November 8

Filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar along with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who were were conferred with the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award, last year, will be receiving their award in a ceremony which will take place in New Delhi on November 8. The trio have been honoured with Padma Shri for excellence in the field of performing arts.

A report by IndiaToday said, “It’s a government function and the invitations have already been sent to the winners. They are all excited to receive the prestigious award from the officials for their excellence in the field of performing arts.”

Ekta Kapoor's father, veteran actor Jeetendra, will also be travelling to Delhi with his daughter. “The filmmaker wants her father to witness the prestigious moment live. All the requisite formalities are completed,” the source added.

Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut had said in 2020, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to share her achievement and excitement back in 2020 when the news broke out. She wrote, “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was 'too young', 'too raw' and it was 'too soon' to make things happen. Through the years I've realised it's never 'too soon' to live out your dreams and being 'too young' is probably the best thing. Today, as I'm conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled.”

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to express his emotions. "It's not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion...The PadmaShri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilan awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed."

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:58 PM IST