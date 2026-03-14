Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding: Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari & Others Arrive At Sitaare Zameen Par Producer's Big Day

Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding |

Popular Bollywood stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka tied the knot on the evening of March 14 in Mumbai, celebrating their special day in grand style. The wedding was attended by a star-studded guest list, including several Bollywood celebrities, cricket stars, and prominent personalities, making it a truly glittering affair surrounded by close friends and family.

Celebs Present At Eka Lakhani & Ravi Bhagchandka Wedding

Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok were spotted arriving together at Eka and Ravi’s wedding. The newlywed bride Eka looked stunning in a pink saree, while Sara opted for a pista-and-pink shaded saree, perfectly complementing the festive vibe at the venue.

Yuvraj Singh & Zaheer Khan

Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan also made a stylish entrance together. Yuvraj looked dapper in a kurta-pajama set paired with an off-white bandi, while Zaheer coordinated effortlessly with his wife Sagarika Ghatge, both sporting elegant off-white ensembles.

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth arrived hand in hand, making a striking couple. Aditi dazzled in a green saree, while Siddharth created a beautiful contrast in an orange kurta with a white shoti and matching orange vest on top.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji graced the venue in a bottle-green saree paired with a golden blouse. She completed her traditional look with a long neckpiece and a delicate gajra adorning her hair.

Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also attended Eka and Ravi’s wedding, looking suave in a well-fitted suit. He was warmly welcomed at the venue with a ceremonial shawl, adding to the regal atmosphere of the celebration.

On their special day, the newlyweds looked every bit regal. Eka Lakhani stunned in a traditional red lehenga paired with contrasting green jewelry, perfectly blending elegance with a royal vibe. Ravi Bhagchandka complemented her beautifully in an off-white bandhgala sherwani adorned with a matching green emerald neckpiece, making them a picture-perfect, coordinated couple who truly stole the spotlight at the wedding.