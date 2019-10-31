Eight times birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made time stand still at Cannes with her iconic dresses

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 46 today, on her birthday we have a flashback Friday to her most iconic Cannes look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The actor has been attending the festival for 16 years now. She is a global brand ambassador for L'Oreal.

Being the face of that brand has put her on the Cannes red carpet multiple times.

Aishwarya Rai often represents designers from around the world especially South Asia.

She has had the biggest fashion evolutions in these 16 years of her Cannes journey.

From her mesmerising golden mermaid look to the iconic purple lipstick, let's look at Aishwarya Rai's most memorable Cannes look:

66th Annual Cannes Film Festival:

Aishwarya chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.