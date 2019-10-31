Eight times birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made time stand still at Cannes with her iconic dresses

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 46 today, on her birthday we have a flashback Friday to her most iconic Cannes look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The actor has been attending the festival for 16 years now. She is a global brand ambassador for L'Oreal.
Being the face of that brand has put her on the Cannes red carpet multiple times.
Aishwarya Rai often represents designers from around the world especially South Asia.
She has had the biggest fashion evolutions in these 16 years of her Cannes journey.
From her mesmerising golden mermaid look to the iconic purple lipstick, let's look at Aishwarya Rai's most memorable Cannes look:
66th Annual Cannes Film Festival:
Aishwarya chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
67th Annual Cannes Film Festival:
Mermaids are indeed real. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this iconic Roberto Cavalli and the whole world stopped rotating. This was one of the most memorable fashion moment of Aishwarya.
2010 Annual Cannes Film Festival:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet in this beautiful golden Sabyasachi saree. Accompanied by her husband she took this desi look another level.
2015 Annual Cannes Film Festival:
This maroon Oscar de la Renta is everything!! literally everything!
2016 Annual Cannes Film Festival:
This time Aishwarya opted for Elie Saab Couture. Those classic locks and thatv signature maroon lips.. we're just here like, Yasss Queen!!
69th Annual Cannes Film Festival:
Okay! The picture is enough to remind you about the meme fest this purple lip triggered.
2017 Annual Cannes Film Festival:
This is one of her most memorable fashion moment. Definitely our favourite on the list. This Michael Cinco structured gown is the perfect choice for most beautiful woman in the world. Oh! So dreamy..
2018 Annual Cannes Film Festival:
Michael Cinco again, last but definitely not the least this is GORGGEE!!
