Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun & More Bollywood And South Indian Celebrities Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

Celebrities Wish Fans Eid Mubarak | Instagram

After fasting in Ramzan, the Muslim community is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr today (March 21, 2026). Like all the festivals, Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Eid as well. They some beautiful Eid Mubarak messages for their fans.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives (sic)."

Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives. pic.twitter.com/sywOlUT6d8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2026

Allu Arjun posted on X (Twitter), "Eid Mubarak 🌙❤️ Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones (sic)."

Eid Mubarak 🌙❤️

Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/foiOU1vAbG — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 21, 2026

Tamil star Kamal Haasan tweeted, "My best wishes for a happy Ramadan to our Muslim brothers and sisters who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a day that reminds us that true charity is the kindness that feeds the hungry and wipes the tears of the needy (sic)."

பசித்த வயிறுகளுக்கு உணவளித்து, எளியோரின் கண்ணீரைத் துடைக்கும் கருணைதான் உண்மையான தொண்டு என்பதை உணர்த்தும் ஈகைத் திருநாளைக் கொண்டாடும் இஸ்லாமிய சகோதர சகோதரிகளுக்கு என் இனிய ரம்ஜான் வாழ்த்துகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 21, 2026

Suniel Shetty tweeted, "May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have. Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak (sic)."

May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have.

Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/jOIsBuHtxG — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 21, 2026

RRR star Jr NTR posted on X (Twitter), "#EidMubarak Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones (sic)."

#EidMubarak



Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 21, 2026

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

Eid Mubarak!! Love, Peace and Prayers! 😍🌺 pic.twitter.com/z7tWQRGCVD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2026

We at The Free Press Journal also wish our readers Eid Mubarak!