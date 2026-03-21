Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun & More Bollywood And South Indian Celebrities Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

After fasting in Ramzan, the Muslim community is celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr today (March 21, 2026). Like all the festivals, Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on Eid as well. They some beautiful Eid Mubarak messages for their fans.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone’s lives (sic)."
Allu Arjun posted on X (Twitter), "Eid Mubarak 🌙❤️ Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones (sic)."
Tamil star Kamal Haasan tweeted, "My best wishes for a happy Ramadan to our Muslim brothers and sisters who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a day that reminds us that true charity is the kindness that feeds the hungry and wipes the tears of the needy (sic)."
Suniel Shetty tweeted, "May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have. Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak (sic)."
RRR star Jr NTR posted on X (Twitter), "#EidMubarak Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones (sic)."
Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...
We at The Free Press Journal also wish our readers Eid Mubarak!