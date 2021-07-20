Eid al-Adha 2021: Meezaan Jaffrey, Aasif Sheikh, Rukhsar Rehman opt for low-key celebrations amid pandemic

However, Meezaan feels grateful that he got to spend more time with his family due to the lockdown.

"I always try my best to be at home during Eid. For the consecutive second year, we are having intimate Eid celebrations...In a way it's good also, as it gives more time to strengthen our family bond," he added.

Producer Warda Khan also opened up about how the pandemic has changed her Eid celebrations.

"The pandemic has changed a lot of things. I will miss the human touch, and all the hugs and kisses. Nevertheless, our house staff will be here and will be celebrating the festivals with us. I know like last year there will be a zillion of calls to say how much they miss our Eid party eidis/Eid gifts and we'd end up saying how much we miss having them over. Inshallah, I hope this will be the last 'Pandemic Eid', and I pray we soon get to celebrate all the festivals together with each other," she emphasised.

According to actor Sara Arfeen Khan, celebrations have taken a 360 degree in the COVID era.

"Pandemic has changed my celebrations completely. From hosting a party of 100 close friends and family and having live Gazals and Sufi singers at home to just wishing each other on the phone and sending across our wishes and food. That's the 360-degree turn it has taken. I wonder if we will ever have those magical moments again," she said.