Dwayne Johnson collaborating with Amazon Studios for a holiday action comedy titled 'Red One'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with Amazon Studios for upcoming movie. Titled "Red One", the movie is a holiday action adventure comedy, to be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions in collaboration with Amazon.

Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator of Johnson, will write the screenplay and produce the feature film, according to Variety. Morgan is known for scripting films such as "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw", "The Fate of the Furious", "Furious 7", "Fast & Furious 6", and "Fast Five".

"Red One" was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Seven Bucks Productions. The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release.