Dwayne Bravo catches up with Kamal Haasan, gifts him an autographed t-shirt

Bravo called it a day from the Windies squad last year but he continues to be a huge draw in various cricket leagues around the world including IPL.

Apart from cricket, he has also been carving a career as a musician lately, in the avatar of DJ Bravo. Recently he launched a video in India titled "The Chamiya Song".

"The Chamiya Song" has been sung by DJ Bravo along with singer-composer Gaurav Dagaonkar, and features rap by Thai sensation Rimi Nique. The video, featuring Bravo with dancer Shakti Mohan, has already garnered over 5 million views.