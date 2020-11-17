During Thavasi’s darkest time, kind act of Sivakarthikeyan, Sethupathi & others winning fans’ appreciation on twitter

Fans of the popular Tamil actor Thavasi were in grief after they had come to know about his heartbreaking plight. As a video of him appealing for help for his cancer treatment was viral on social media, fans appealed for some financial help from the film industry actors and producers and also from the public.

In the video, Thavasi looks grief-stricken and almost unrecognizable, laments he is not able to speak properly, rues he is not in a financially stable position to take care of his problem.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted saying, "Actor Thavasi is looking for urgent financial help for heath ailment..” and tagged Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi among others.