During Thavasi’s darkest time, kind act of Sivakarthikeyan, Sethupathi & others winning fans’ appreciation on twitter

Fans of the popular Tamil actor Thavasi were in grief after they had come to know about his heartbreaking plight. As a video of him appealing for help for his cancer treatment was viral on social media, fans appealed for some financial help from the film industry actors and producers and also from the public.
In the video, Thavasi looks grief-stricken and almost unrecognizable, laments he is not able to speak properly, rues he is not in a financially stable position to take care of his problem.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted saying, "Actor Thavasi is looking for urgent financial help for heath ailment..” and tagged Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi among others.
DMK MLA Saravanan from Thirupparankundram had seen that Thavasi was admitted to his hospital where he is being offered free treatment for his food pipe cancer.
Saravanan also informed that Thavasi had undergone esophageal stent procedure and is currently recovering.
Immediately, Thavasi’s co-star in Varuthapadatha, Valibar Sangam and Azhagarsamiyin – Sivakartikeyan – and another actor Vijay Sethupathi offered help to the ailing actor.
According to reports, Sivakartikeyan handed over an amount of Rs 25,000 to the actor who is currently in hospital.
Also, Sethupathi through his friend Sounder Raj sent Rs 1 lakh to Thavasi’s family.
Here, Soundar Raj visits Thavasi in the hospital to offer monetary support to him.
There are also reports of Rajinikanth enquiring about his health and praying for faster recovery.
This kind gesture for a noble cause is winning appreciation of fans on twitter.
Here are fans’ appreciation tweets for Sivakartikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi for coming forward and helping the actor with financial support.
In the viral video, Thavasi, the actor who has done a number of films in his association with Kollywood film industry for nearly 30 years, was seen pleading: “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never though that I would get such a disease.”
