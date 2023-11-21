Dunki Drop 2; Shah Rukh Khan Movie Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ To Release Today

The much-anticipated collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani titled ‘Dunki Drop 2’, is all set to unveil the song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ On November 22. The song is written by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh and composed by Pritam while the choreography is done by Ganesh Acharya. ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ is sung by Arijit Singh.

The highly anticipated film ‘Dunki Drop 2‘ is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, starrs Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon. ‘Dunki Drop 2’ is slated to release in December 2023.