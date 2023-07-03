Dulquer Salmaan Shares Emotional Video, Deletes It Later: 'I Haven’t Slept In A While' |

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set for his upcoming action film King of Kotha, recently took to social media and shared a cryptic video where he could be seen getting emotional about something he experienced that left him sleepless.

In the now-deleted video, Dulquer captioned it as “I haven’t slept in a while. I experienced something for the first time and things haven’t been the same. It’s reached a point where I just can’t get it out of my mind. I want to say more but I’m not sure I’m allowed."

Last month, Dulquer unveiled the teaser of King of Kotha. The video gave a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan's intense avatar. It depicted how King a.k.a Dulquer returns to save the people of Kotha and their land from the wicked ones. He is seen in an action-packed avatar.

Recently, the makers introduced actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Dulquer's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release on Onam this year.

The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, his romantic drama film Sita Ramam won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and was released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.