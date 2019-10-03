'Drive' new song 'Makhna' has Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez romancing in picturesque Israel

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer heist film "Drive" will release on November 1 on digital platform Netflix.

The streaming portal announced the launch date for "Drive" on Friday. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film's first song "Makhna" was launched on Thursday, it has been shot in the beautiful locales of Israel. The film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vibha Chibber.