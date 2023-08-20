Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra & Pooja Aka Ayushmann Khurrana's Flirty Exchange Ahead Of The Film's Release (WATCH)

It seems Pooja has gained a new admirer in the form of the evergreen & popular veteran actor Jeetendra. As the eagerly anticipated comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2' gears up for its long-awaited release on August 25, Bollywood enthusiasts are counting down the days with bated breath.

However, what truly captured the limelight was a heartwarming encounter between Bollywood's legendary Jeetendra and the film's protagonist, Ayushmann Khurrana, who essays the role of Pooja in the film.

JEETENDRA & POOJA AKA AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S PHONE CALL CONVERSATION

Jeetendra couldn't help but express his appreciation for Pooja's beauty and grace. In a flirty exchange, the ageless actor inquired when he could relish the film.

Pooja's witty reply advising him to consult the concerned team prompted a playful response from Jeetuji, guaranteeing that the film's humour quotient is going to be top-notch.

Watch the video of Jetendra & Ayushman here:

ABOUT THE FILM

'Dream Girl 2' boasts an ensemble cast, with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor essaying pivotal roles.

The film's release date journey has been nothing short of intriguing, with multiple changes before finally settling on August 25, 2023.

The film, helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, promises to be a laugh riot that will leave audiences in splits.

The excitement reached a crescendo with the unveiling of the film's first official trailer, which left viewers laughing with joy. But the cheers didn't stop there. The movie's music list has been amplified by two songs- 'Dil ka Telephone' and 'Naach', ensuring that foot-tapping rhythms and catchy tunes keep fans grooving.