Dream Girl 2 Fame Anusha Mishra Feels It Is Important To Talk About Mental Health 

Actress Anusha Mishra, who made her debut with the show Tera Kya Hoga Alia? and was recently seen as Sakina in Dream Girl 2 opposite Manjot Singh, says that mental health awareness needs to be brought out in the open. She says that by publicly talking about our issues, we may actually be helping someone else figure out theirs as well.

“I think we are not talking enough. But also, when I say we are not talking enough, I mean we also don't have enough mental health professionals that are affordable. Like, I remember I figured out that I was depressed after hearing Deepika Padukone talk about it. I researched and I went to therapy and I still go to therapy. And it's important to figure out who you are and how you're feeling. And if talking about your state of mind can help even one person figure out theirs, then you've done something good because you've probably helped one life,” she shares.

She further adds, “There are so many mental health issues, I myself suffer from ADHD and anxiety; unfortunately, I haven't gotten on medication yet. But despite having all of these things, I am still trying to make a career, have a social life, and try to do my best at home and outside. I don't think people are talking about these things enough. I think, there needs to be more open conversations with professionals on a bigger stage with people who are suffering from multiple mental health issues. And I do think that we need to reach as many people as possible with the help of a psychiatrist or a psychologist, just to help get some clarity for people who cry in their rooms, alone, wondering what's wrong but having no clue.”

“I wouldn't blame fast life and technology for people not slowing down. Capitalism is the reason why human beings are choosing to not slow down and then suffer with their health and lose their lives or relationships or work or whatever else. If you don't stop yourself, your body will, nature will, and that's what happens. We do need to kind of take a step back and give some time to our health and life,” she explains.

When asked what is her biggest goal, she reveals, “My biggest goal that I want to achieve is that I want to be the hero in my own film. When I say my own film, I mean she needs to be the hero of her own story instead of being the side character in someone else's. She needs to be the main character and not just one, but in many films. So that is my biggest goal right now.”

“I want to open my own marketing agency and also I want to open or just help kids with education and pay for someone's education. So these are my big three goals right now,” she concludes.