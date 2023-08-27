Dream Girl 2 Box Office Report Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Witnesses 35% Growth, Earns ₹14 Crore

Aftre witnessing a humble start with Rs 10.69 crore at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 got a much-needed boost on its second day as it minted nearly Rs 14 crore on Saturday (August 26).

According to media reports, Dream Girl 2 has collected a total of Rs 24.69 crore, which is a decent collection. On the second day, it witnessed a growth of 35 per cent. In fact, the film has become Ayushmann's biggest opener to date. It has received mixed reviews from film critics and the audiences.

It is worth mentioning that some of the recently released films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer, have managed to bring the audiences to theatres.

Meanwhile, in the film, Ayushmann reprises his role as Karam, who decides to cross-dress as Pooja to make money to marry the love of his life. He has a unique talent of singing and speaking in female voice and he makes the most of it. His love interest is played by Ananya.

The trailer of Dream Girl 2 promises bone-tickling dialogues and showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film hit the bug screens on August 25, 2023.