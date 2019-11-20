Dream comes true as 'Super 30' fame Anand Kumar invited to speak at Cambridge University

The Super 30 fame mathematician Anand Kumar has been invited to speak at the prestigious Cambridge Union, world's oldest debating and free speech society at the University of Cambridge, England.

He will be speaking there on November 24 next.

On receiving invitation from the Cambridge Union, Anand said on Tuesday "it is a dream that has come true for me as I get an opportunity to speak where I once so much wanted to study, but could not go due to poor financial condition."