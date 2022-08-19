e-Paper Get App

'Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO' to release in Hindi in India on THIS date

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced the release of 'Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO' in Hindi across Indian theatres.

Apart from English, the latest movie installment belonging to one of the world’s biggest blockbuster franchises, 'Dragon Ball Super', will now also be dubbed in Hindi for the first time ever for theatres and available to Indian audiences on August 26.

The movie also marks the first truly global theatrical release for Crunchyroll (excluding Japan) and the widest co-distributed with Sony Pictures International.

In a bid to ensure wider presence for the movie, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will go all out to release 'Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO' across 500 screens in the country.

