 'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies Screening
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies Screening

'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies Screening

The CJI and Aamir were also seen sharing a hearty laugh when AG R Venkataramani mentioned that it was a "star-studded court" today

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

The Supreme Court is all set to hold a special screening of Laapataa Ladies on Friday, and ahead of it, actor Aamir Khan reached the courtroom and interacted with the people present. Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, introduced him and cautioned that he does not want a "stampede" in the court.

A photo of Aamir from the court has now gone viral, in which he can be seen seated with his team. Welcoming him, Chandrachud said, "I don't want stampede in the court, but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film."

FPJ Shorts
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel Receptionist In Paris: Report
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
Mumbai: Yohan Poonawalla And Wife Michelle Buy A ₹500 Crore Mansion In City's Cuffe Parade Area
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest
'Aapka Vision Hai, Aapne Mauka Diya': Pak Politician Crediting PM Shehbaz Sharif For Arshad Nadeem's Olympic Gold Sparks Meme Fest

The CJI and Aamir were also seen sharing a hearty laugh when AG R Venkataramani mentioned that it was a "star-studded court" today.

Read Also
'Unko Bahut Bura Laga': Mita Vashisht Says Aamir Khan Didn't Like Her Touching His Hair As She Was...
article-image

Laapataa Ladies screening in Supreme Court

As per reports, it was the idea of CJI Chandrachud's wife to hold a screening of Laapataa Ladies for all the judges, their spouses and family members, and officials of the registry.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024 in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the official statement read.

Read Also
Did You Know? Mahesh Bhatt Walked Out Of Ghulam Because Of Aamir Khan
article-image

Judges of the apex court along with their families will be seen attending the screening of the film, which will be held from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm.

Laapataa Ladies released in theatres on March 1, 2024, however, it failed to perform at the box office. It was then released on Netflix, and was a instant hit among the masses, with people lauding it for its theme of gender equality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

It Ends With Us Review: Justin Baldoni's Film Is A Bittersweet Tale Of Love’s Darker Side

It Ends With Us Review: Justin Baldoni's Film Is A Bittersweet Tale Of Love’s Darker Side

Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel...

Kylie Jenner's Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested For Intoxicated Altercation With Hotel...

'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies...

'Don't Want Stampede': CJI Chandrachud Welcomes Aamir Khan In Supreme Court Ahead Of Laapataa Ladies...

Borderlands Review: Star Power Isn’t Enough To Save Eli Roth's Latest

Borderlands Review: Star Power Isn’t Enough To Save Eli Roth's Latest

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming...

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming...