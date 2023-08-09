'Don't Insult It': Kiara Advani SLAMMED For Struggling To Pose With National Flag At Wagah Border

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani visited the Attari Wagah Border in Punjab on Monday, ahead of India's Independence Day, and several photos and videos of her waving the Indian tricolour have gone viral on the internet. However, the actress seems to have upset netizens as she struggled to wave the national flag properly and even posed for some pictures with it.

Kiara visited Amritsar ahead of Independence Day and hoisted the waved the Indian tricolour along with Indian soldiers. She also interacted with them about their experiences and was seen spending some quality time in the city.

A video of Kiara is now doing the rounds on the internet, in which, despite several attempts, she can be seen struggling to wave the tricolour.

Kiara slammed for insulting tricolour

In the video, Kiara can be seen dressed in a casual pastel green and white salwar suit.

The soldiers then handed over the tricolour to her, and as she struggled to wave it, they even tried to teach her the correct way to do it. After multiple failed attempts, Kiara managed to wave the flag while posing for the cameras, and the entire incident has not gone down well with netizens.

"The national flag is pride of India, please don't insult it by making it a prop for your photoshoot!!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Have never seen a dubber like her .. she can't even wave our flag ... sirf photo shot ke liye pose kar rahe hai."

A user also pointed out, "She should be standing in attention while holding the national flag. But she is posing".

Read Also Kiara Advani In A Whopping ₹47K Black Monokini Grabs Eyeballs

Kiara's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kiara has her hands full with multiple projects in her kitty.

She recently starred in the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marked her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan. The film emerged to be a hit at the box office and their performances was loved by the masses.

Kiara will be next seen sharing the screen with south superstar Ram Charan in the upcoming film 'Game Changer'. Directed by S Shankar, it also stars Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, SJ Suryah, and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)