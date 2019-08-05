Don't come to India asking for work: Netizens lashed out on Veena Malik for disrespecting Indian Army

Karachi: Pakistani actress Veena Malik, known for her disgraceful gimmicks, is at it again. Only this time, social media is enraged by her latest antic, and not amused.

The actress who tried to make a mark in Indian films but failed, has posted a distasteful photograph that demeans the Indian Army, and social media is overwhelmingly angry.

On Sunday, Veena took to her Twitter handle to post the image, in which she shows her middle finger."To The Indian Brutality In Kashmir #IndianarmyinKashmir #indianArmy," the "Bigg Boss 4" contestant captioned the image, which has drawn over 5100 comments.