Dono Stars Rajveer Deol, Paloma Open Up On Nepotism Debate: 'Comparisons Are Inevitable'

New kids on the block, Rajveer Deol and Paloma are finally been seen on silver screen together in the recent release film Dono. In a exclusive fun chat with The Free Press Journal, Rajveer and Paloma share their excitement of their dream debuts, life after the release, their challenges and much more. Excerpts:

Do you believe that it is the right time to arrive in the film industry as an actor?

Rajveer: I think so as right after my dad’s film Gadar 2, people are back to the cinemas in huge numbers. In a way, it’s kind of a blessing time for us too

Paloma: The movies have been doing so well lately so it’s an exciting time. I feel the movie business is booming again in a big way. Until sometime back, we didn’t know when we will back to the theatres as lockdowns were worrisome. It is good to go to see our movie Dono which is a family film.

What was the reaction when the film was offered to you and started with the entire process?

Rajveer: The reputation this production house carries is very sacred. I always had a certain perception about them. I met the director Avnish Barjatya and found the script in their zone but very modernised. I was interested right from the beginning.

Paloma: I couldn’t have asked for a better launch than this. I was pinching myself until the film released on October 5, 2023. I am so lucky to have a back of the legendary filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. I am grateful that they all could see a potential in me. I was treated like a family. I felt very safe to be launched by them.

How confident are you since the film is out now?

Rajveer: I am kind of prepared but let’s see how things will be for me ahead. I don’t know good or bad but I am curious to experience and explore. I have to accept the result since Dono is released.

Paloma: We all have worked so hard to prove ourselves since we are all are newcomers. I hope I will get more opportunities after Dono.

Being nepotistic kids, comparisons are bound to happen. Are you ready?

Rajveer: I can’t avoid the comparisons. Being a star kid, the only advantage is to get a meeting else you have to sustain yourself on your own talent. Nothing is guaranteed in this show business. Ultimately, it is about how much business you get to the cinema halls.

Paloma: Comparisons are inevitable. I can only hope to create my own identity and keep doing the hard work since it’s my talent only that will take me ahead somewhere in the industry. I do believe that more than pressure, it is a responsibility.

What is the USP of Dono since it’s a romantic film?

Rajveer: The film not only is about love but also about friendships, relationships and selfless.

Paloma: It is about finding closures and acceptance of who you are. Dono careers to everyone but youngsters will resonate with the theme of the film.

What was the most challenging part during the filming of Dono?

Rajveer: The biggest challenge was to keeping my patience throughout the shooting of the film. It was the long working hours and I had to keep myself energetic. I shot in 100 degree fever, bad throat etc. It was all worth it when I saw 200 people on the sets working for towards one aim.

Paloma: When I got to do that I love, I had overlooked so many things. I didn’t even think about certain things. I was so happy to be shooting for my debut film. I can’t even imagine how many girls must have auditioned for this role.