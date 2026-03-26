'Doesn't Recognize Own Wife.': Thalapathy Vijay Trolled For Slamming DMK Over 'Insulting Women' Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam

Thalapathy Vijay Trolled For Slamming DMK Over 'Insulting Women' Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam |

Actor Vijay took to X to condemn a “mercenary individual” for allegedly insulting his “mother, sister, and younger sisters” and criticized the DMK government for taking no action. However, his post appears to have backfired on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, with critics saying, “First, you should protect the women who are with you,” amid ongoing divorce claims involving his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Actor Vijay took to X to write, "A mercenary individual, functioning as a supporter of the DMK with words that fall short of honoring and praising my mother, sister, and younger sisters, who are truly worthy of the pride and reverence of this land, has resorted to criticism that has spilled from their mouth (as translated)." He further went on to condemn DMK on behalf of a TVK leader, calling them "opportunistic gamblers who operate under the embrace and support of the DMK leadership."

முதலில் உன்னோட கூட்டத்தில் இருந்துதான் பெண்களை காப்பாற்ற வேண்டும்



உன்னுடைய பெண் ரசிகர்களுக்கு பொதுவெளியில் எப்படி பேச வேண்டும் என்று பாடம் நடத்து பிறகு அவனை கண்டிக்கலாம்



அது எப்படி



25 ஆண்டுகள் உன்கூட வாழ்ந்த மனைவியை ஓர்த் இல்லை என்று சொன்ன ஆள் தானே நீ — Sundar Renganathan (@Sundar0266) March 26, 2026

Vijay further wrote, "I also strongly condemn the DMK government for taking no action whatsoever against such persons." As Vijay uploaded this post, people started flooding the comment section. On replied to his post, "First, you should protect the women who are with you...You’re the one who said you didn’t recognize your own wife even after living with her for 25 years."

Another questioned the actor, "When you have such a difficult wife, why are you cleaning up after her all the time?" Calling Vijay a "fool" one tweeted, "What a fool… the one who told his fans that he doesn’t recognize his own wife."