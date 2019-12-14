Does Kareena Kapoor plan to have another baby?

While promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about her family and career. She spoke at length of essaying the role of a pregnant woman onscreen, how it was different than real life, and also if she wishes to extend her family.

Kareena, who plays the role of Dipti Batra in the film, was asked if she relived her pregnancy days on sets. She said, “Not exactly we had to wear a pregnancy swimsuit for the character. They had created it with help of prosthetic. There is graphic company which has done it, you can see the naval also in the film like pregnant woman. They had created three different suits for three trimesters. It looked odd but on the screen it looks natural.”

The Veere Di Wedding star, who gave birth to her son Taimur in 2016, is trying her best to balance work and mom life. When asked if she would plan to have another kid, Bebo said, “I am happy with one child, God has been kind, we are very happy with that. We have no plan of extending this family right now at all. We are busy with our work. We want balance our work and family life. I am only concerned about our child getting enough time with you.”

Good Newwz also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium, followed by Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.