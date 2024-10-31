Diwali 2024: Shefali Jariwala, Vardhaan Puri, Pragya Jaiswal & Other Celebs Share Favourite Childhood Memories Of The Festival

As the nation and Indians around the globe celebrate Diwali, the Free Press Journal got in touch with actors who shared their favourite childhood memories of the festival:

Shefali Jariwala

Diwali was a magical time for me growing up. I’d look forward to wearing new clothes and indulging in all the mithai. One of my fondest memories is collecting Diwa-Boni (New Year’s money) after eagerly touching everyone’s feet, hoping for those crisp notes! It was such a sweet little tradition that made Diwali feel so special to me.

Krystle D’Souza

Diwali as a child always meant holidays, time with friends, and family gatherings. The only thing different today is the holidays aspect. As a kid, I would help my mom clean the house, decorate the windows with strings of lights, and watch her make amazing sweets at home. In the evenings, my family and the friends from our building would dress up in new clothes and head down to the building fair that was set up. There were game stalls and dance performances that went on for three whole days. I would light fireworks, and I can still vividly hear the laughter and screams of joy in my ears—especially the times I jumped and hopped around while lighting the floor chakras with sparklers in my hands.

Pragya Jaiswal

Diwali is my most favourite festival of the year. One of the reasons was because we used to have a vacation in school and it was the one festival where you had to be home. All my cousins from different cities, hostels, boarding schools would come home and we would celebrate Diwali over like a period of five days from Dhanteras to Chhoti Diwali to actual Diwali to Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja and obviously. All the kids would come together, go for shopping for firecrackers and new clothes because it was mandatory to wear new clothes on this festival. It was great spending time with your loved ones, making rangoli every single morning, having yummy food, and participating in all the pujas that happened each day.

Ashnoor Kaur

Diwali always meant family time, and growing up, the best part was decorating the house with my family, as i'd stopped bursting crackers since i was a kid. I absolutely cherish is making rangoli and seeking validation from mom– she would guide me with the most intricate designs, and even if I messed up, she'd say it's perfect! Those little moments of togetherness are what Diwali means to me. But my most memorable Diwali has to be the one i celebrated in Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded... It's was a totally serene feeling. It was the first time i visited there and ever since we've been celebrating our new years there.

Nikki Tamboli

My favorite Diwali memory takes me back to early mornings that we call ‘Diwali Pahat,’ when we’d wake up before sunrise to the sounds of gentle music and prayers echoing through our neighbourhood. I remember helping my mom make traditional Maharashtrian ladoos post that. We’d decorate the house with diyas, and as the sun rose, we’d start the day with sparkles and laughter. Diwali was, and still is, all about these beautiful traditions and precious family moments.

Mahira Sharma

My fondest memory is gathering with my cousins to light diyas, creating a magical atmosphere. Over the years, my perspective has shifted; I now value the spiritual aspects of the festival more and cherish the time spent with family, focusing on connection rather than just the festivities.

Vardhaan Puri

For the Puri family, Diwali has always been about faith, tradition, inclusivity, togetherness and bonding. Ever since I can remember, Diwali has been a joyous festival during which our house gets lit up and decorated with colourful flowers and rangolis and this tradition has continued till this day and only gets more creative with every passing year. The Laxmi poojan has always been the most memorable part of the festivities and instils in me a deep feeling of fearlessness. As a child, I used to love bursting crackers and then indulging in a sky show of fireworks with my family and friends, but it’s something I’ve given up in order to be kind to Mother Earth.

Palak Sindhwani

Diwali has always been a special time for me, filled with cherished memories of togetherness and joy. I remember creating beautiful rangoli designs with my cousins, attending Lakshmi puja with my family, and visiting extended family and friends. We would share delicious sweets and treats, strengthening bonds and filling the gatherings with laughter. We played games, danced, and sang, and we would always buy something new, even if it was small. My mom always says, “Diwali par jo bhi lo, barkat aati hai”—whatever you bring into your life during Diwali is blessed with prosperity. We also made it a point to help those in need by distributing food and sweets in our neighborhood. These memories remain close to my heart, a reminder of love, joy, and the spirit of giving that truly defines this festival.

Vahbiz Dorabjee

My childhood memories of Diwali are always centered around family. Every year, we make it a point to be together and celebrate. We have guests over, light diyas, perform the pooja, and sometimes go out for dinner. For me, Diwali is all about family.

Akanksha Puri

Diwali has always been a festival close to my heart, filled with cherished memories. Growing up, I remember the excitement in the air as the festival approached. My family would gather days before Diwali to clean the house and start decorating. My mother would make the most delicious sweets, filling our home with the aroma of freshly made laddoos and barfis. One of my favorite memories is dressing up in new clothes and joining my family for the traditional Lakshmi Puja. I loved how we would all light diyas together, placing them around the house to welcome prosperity. And, of course, like any kid, I couldn't wait for the fireworks! Even now, Diwali reminds me of those simple joys, the warmth of family, and the beauty of togetherness.