Disney+ is coming to India, users don't have to worry about hackers

Just a week after Disney+ debuted, accounts are already being hacked and sold online. However, Indian users don’t have to worry about their accounts being hacked.

Disney announced that over 10 million subscribers signed up for its online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) on its first day of operation.

Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service's launch.