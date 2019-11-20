Disney+ is coming to India, users don't have to worry about hackers

Just a week after Disney+ debuted, accounts are already being hacked and sold online. However, Indian users don’t have to worry about their accounts being hacked.
Disney announced that over 10 million subscribers signed up for its online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) on its first day of operation.
Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service's launch.
However, just a few days after the launch, users’ accounts were being hacked and new reports suggest that they were being sold online.
Users who created accounts on Disney’s new streaming service complaint of their accounts being hacked. This came as a huge disappointment after all the fuss the streaming service created.
Some reports even claim that the accounts that were hacked by the hackers were further sold online for a cheaper subscription fee.
After a number of users complained about being logged out of their accounts and facing technical difficulties, Disney clarified that the issues were not from its end.
Attackers have stolen thousands of customers' accounts and put them up for sale on the dark web.
Disney's video-on-demand streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) is also set to arrive in India in the second half of 2020, post the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.
The users, however, don’t have to worry about these hackers as there will be no separate app for Disney Plus. The whole catalogue will be available on Hotstar, Techradar reported.
Hotstar India recently made the announcement via Twitter.
The company has not made a proper announcement, but tweeted: "Hi, We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!" -- in reply to consumers tweeting about the same.
The service was launched in the US on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69 per year.
The company recently announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and "a number of other countries in the region" on March 31, 2020.
Inputs from IANS.
