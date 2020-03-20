Disney+ delays India launch via Hotstar due to IPL postponement

Disney Plus (Disney+) has delayed its India launch via Hotstar owing to the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season.

Hotstar had rolled out an update, which not only changes the app's name to Disney+ Hotstar, but also adds Disney+ shows.

"We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season," Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement on Friday.

"Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon," he added.

Robert Iger, then chairman and CEO of Disney, had given March 29 as the official launch date of Disney+ in India.

As per earlier reports, the Disney+ Hotstar is currently available at no additional charge to existing Hotstar subscribers -- who pay Rs 999 for a year and the premium tier carries a new yearly sticker price of Rs 3,588.