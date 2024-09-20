 'Disaster': Rashmika Mandanna Shades Fashion Police Diet Sabya For Criticising Smoky Eye Look At Milan Fashion Week
Rashmika looked ravishing in a black goth outfit as she attended the Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring-Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently showcased her fashion at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week, however, Instagram fashion police Diet Sabya, cancelled her look and called her out for her makeup. But that did not Rashmika, and in stead, she went on to shade the fashion page in her own quirky style.

Diet Sabya had criticised Rashmika for her smokey eye look at Milan Fashion Week. "Not to be a hater but the smokey eye with this look was definitely a choice that too for a day show? Like no one is wearing smokey eye in the day babe that too in Milan!" Diet Sabya wrote, along with a picture of Rashmika.

article-image

Hours later, a video went viral in which Rashmika can be seen having fun with her team in a car post her Milan Fashion Week appearance, and it was then that she decided to take a dig at Diet Sabya. Her makeup artist Tanvi Chembukar can be heard saying, "Yes, I did a smokey eye in day time in Milan. Baap re!", to which the Animal actress replied sarcastically, "Disaster!", all the while flaunting the makeup on camera.

Contrary to Diet Sabya's opinion, netizens loved Rashmika's look at the fashion week. The actress looked ravishing in a black goth outfit as she attended the Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring-Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week.

article-image

On the work front, Rashmika has a number of films in the pipeline, the biggest one being Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. She will also share the screen with Salman Khan in his highly-anticipated film, Sikandar. Not just that, but will also play the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

