'Disaster': Ananya Panday Brutally TROLLED For Her Outfit At Gadar 2 Bash (WATCH)

Ananya Panday at Gadar 2 success bash | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Actress Ananya Panday made a stylish appearance at Gadar 2's success bash in Mumbai on Saturday (September 2). Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media. Other B-Town celebrities like Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan also attended the bash.

In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the Gehraiyaan actress is seen entering the venue to pose for paparazzi. However, Ananya was brutally trolled for her outfit.

For the bash, Ananya opted for a lavender-coloured blouse and an olive green mini skirt. The off-shoulder top featured a train on the back in a floor-sweeping length. The figure-hugging skirt had a rose-shaped addition.

The 24-year-old actress completed her look with lavender fur-adorned high heels, gold anklets and statement earrings. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Soon after Ananya's video was shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, netizens trolled the actress for the outfit. A user commented, "Y dress better h kam se kam safai toh kr deti h zameen ki 😂"

"Isko samaj nahi aya saaree pehnu k shorts 😂," read another comment.

"Why would she wear this for gadarr?" asked a user in the comments section.

Another user commented, "Kya pehnw h ye😨dress pe taras aa gaya meko."

"Wow fashion 👏 never seen anything worse than this 🤮" wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Ananya often makes headlines for her relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Reports of their relationship have been going around for a while now, however, the two have not yet commented on it. They are often spotted together in public on various occasions.

On the work front, Ananya will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is currently enjoying the success of Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

