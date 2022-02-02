Director's Cut: THIS is why Harshavardhan Kulkarni helmed the RajKummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do

Harshavardhan Kulkarni has written films like Hasee Toh Phasee and he has also penned and directed Hunterrr. His upcoming directorial venture is Badhaai Do, which stars RajKummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. In an exclusive tête-à-tête with Free Press Journal, the filmmaker talks about the film and more.

The trailer of Badhaai Do makes it appear like a wedding comedy with an underlying social issue. Opening up about the film, he says, “It’s not an out-and-out wedding comedy, it’s just the first part of it. It is a very different film. The writers Akshat (Ghildial) and Suman (Adhikary) came up with the concept, and I fell in love with the kind of story it was. The plot is really interesting, and there are certain things which aren’t in the trailer.”

The first film of the franchise Badhaai Ho was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and was a huge hit back in 2018. When asked if he feels any baggage to carry forward its success, he shares, “There was no baggage at all. I just wanted to make a good film which is enough pressure of its own kind. There would have been baggage if it were a continuation of the first film with the same actors. The commonality is only writer Akshat, Junglee Pictures and Sheeba Chadha ma’am. It’s a new film, new excitements and stresses too.”

The film also showcases homosexuality in a mainstream family setup. Harshavardhan wasn’t apprehensive about the topic. “For me, it’s the opposite. If I am able to tell something like this in a more commercial setup and the producers are okay with it, I am more than happy. My first directorial, Hunterrr, was also not in a safe zone. I am more excited about unconventional stories. I believe a good film will travel its own path and find its way,” he explains.

Harshavardhan feels India is comparatively less regressive towards the LGBTQIA community. “If we compare with several other countries, we are doing good. As a nation, we are quite out there. At least, we get to voice our opinions through our films. Telling queer subjects in a mainstream commercial setup is itself a heartening thing,” he states.

Harshavardhan spills the beans on the casting process with Shiv-Ashish. “Apart from RajKummar and Bhumi, since leads are a different ball game altogether, there are very few known names actually. I have been working with Shiv-Ashish since my ad days. They are hardworking, enthusiastic and young. They pre-live the story. We end up making an incredible film. This is probably the best ensemble where I don’t regret any small character,” he signs off.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:54 AM IST