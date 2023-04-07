Director's Cut: Potluck 2 fame Rajshree Ojha reveals, 'Ever since Aisha, it has been so difficult for me to put up a project and I am still struggling'

Rajshree Ojha |

Rajshree Ojha is best known for directing the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Aisha (2010) and the web series Potluck. The second season of the show began streaming on February 24. The Free Press Journal caught up with Rajshree for an exclusive interaction.

When asked about how the idea of Potluck came to her, she shares, “It didn’t come from me, it germinated by the show runners. They offered me the show and asked me to read the first draft. I fell in love with the script as it was such a fresh idea. The first season came in the midst of Covid when everyone was depressed. The script of Potluck reminded me of my own family. Since I love literature, I take all my narratives from the books. We shot the second season just before the second wave in the bio bubble. By the second season, I became closer to the cast since I kind of broke the ice with them.”

She adds, “We shot in Delhi where we created Mumbai. But, cinematically, the second season was more fun. We got better locations in Mumbai. I had a comfort zone with actors by the time we shot in the second season. All of them are great actors and they are my lucky charm.”

On the sets of Potluck 2 |

Rajshree is extremely choosy with the kind of scripts she takes on. “Besides being choosy, it is also about luck. I don’t think I could connect to a lot of things in life. I think, if I am not able to connect with them, I don’t take them up. I have to feel my characters. I say no to a lot of projects and even recommend people to go to other directors,” she reveals.

Rajshree, whose first film was headlined by a bunch of females, feels that there is still no change in the face of narratives. “There are still two out of 50 shows being made for females. I feel people still do not want to make women-oriented stories, be it OTT or film space. I have come across so many actors who had even rejected the script and expressed their displeasure in it. They don’t want to take risks but I feel that until you won’t take a risk, you won’t grow. The mindset is still so male dominant and driven. The only place where women are doing well is television,” she explains.

Spilling the beans on how she felt when Aisha didn’t work at the box office, she recalls, “I had expected it to do more business but it was fine. I still get messages about how much people enjoy watching Aisha. Frankly, it has been so difficult for me to put up a project ever since and I am still struggling.”

Potluck 2 is currently streaming on an OTT platform and stars Cyrus Sahukar and Ira Dubey in pivotal roles.