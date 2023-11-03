Director's Cut: Paatal Lok Filmmaker Avinash Arun On His Latest Project Three of Us |

Filmmaker Avinash Arun's latest directorial Three of Us, after the humongous success of shows like Paatal Lok and School of Lies, is like a transition from darkness to light. The romantic drama, which stars Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire, came from a deeply personal pace for Avinash, who says in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal how he wanted to break free free from any pattern and make a film of a certain rhythm.

Three of Us, which releases in cinema halls today, happened to Avinash when he suddenly found himself without any work, after season two of Paatal Lok got delayed during the pandemic. "I didn't have have anything to do so I started writing this film along with my friends (Arpita Chatterjee and Omkar Barve). Within two months everything fell in place and by the third month we were shooting! It was that smooth," Avinash recalls.

Three of Us is releasing in theatres after a long and acclaimed festival run, where it garnered tremendous love everywhere it premiered. In these uncertain theatrical times, Avinash says he is focused more on witnessing how the audience reacts to his absorbing romantic drama than get up in the number game.

"More than box office pressure, I want people to connect with the film, there should be that relationship. Eventually it'll translate in numbers. What I'm craving for is that connection with the audience. Everyone is making those fast (paced) films, I myself have done shows which are dark but this film (is different)," adds.

Three of Us will be his second feature film after the National Award winning Killa. Post the Marathi film, Avinash went on to direct Paatal Lok, a series je says which gave him a lot of credibility in the industry on a wider scale. "I was naive when I made Killa. It got immense love and appreciation, but I was very young. But it was a regional film, so, people never came to me and asked me what I was doing next. It was not a mainstream commercial set-up. But post Paatal Lok, people started calling me, from actors, producers to studios. I was very sure what I want to do though, which is why a School of Lies happened, it's a difficult show to produce. I could've chosen a commercial show, but I wanted to do things on my own terms," he signs off.