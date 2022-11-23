Director's Cut: Madhur Bhandarkar reveals how he ended up convincing Prateik Babbar to act in India Lockdown

Madhur Bhandarkar | Pic: Instagram/imbhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming venture India Lockdown is already creating a huge buzz ever since its trailer dropped. It stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Saie Tamhankar and Shweta Basu Prasad. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on December 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about why he decided to make India Lockdown, Madhur shares, “I felt that I needed to document it for today’s generation and thus I went ahead with making India Lockdown. How people in India had to face the situation. We saw how things were not good for everybody. This film at the initial beginning showcases how everyone lived a normal life in India and we show corona symptoms and how one fine day, lockdown is imposed thereafter how the life of every individual’s life comes to a standstill.”

When asked why he chose only four stories, Madhur explains, “Actually, we had about 10-12 stories but we shortlisted only four. When we penned the script we zeroed down and continued with only these four stories… the migrant worker and his wife, a sex worker, a middle age father who wishes to meet his daughter living in Hyderabad and a female pilot who misses travelling during the lockdown.”

He adds, “There was a wonderful track of Bollywood and we had a story from a doctor’s point of view also but I felt with so many parts I wouldn’t be able to do justice with this film. If it was a series I could have incorporated a few more.”

Prateik is playing a role of a migrant worker and it is very similar to the ones his mother, late Smita Patil, used to play. “You know I have always thought of casting actors I thought of being suitable for a particular character. Many had even told me, ‘From which angle Prateik will suit the character of migrant worker? Will he be able to do this role?’ But I was confident that I would make him play the role well. Prateik was also not sure but I pampered him giving him examples of characters that his mother Smita Patil has played in films. I made him watch his mother's films and told him to feel that he is giving tribute to her. He has performed his character very well.”

Not many people know this but Madhur has done a cameo in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela. “I was an associate director back then. Ram Gopal Varmaji and Jackie dada (Shroff) wanted me to do it as someone was absent. I didn’t start my career as an actor. My name goes under scrolling as associate director. Yes, I enact and show my cast. But I am not a good actor at all. I will get conscious in front of the camera.”

On a parting note, he talks about his journey. “I am happy about my journey. It’s been 21 years and India Lockdown is my 15th film. I am happy that I have never done a remake. The audience has supported all my films on celluloid and also appreciated me when I received the National Awards. The love is there though I have no godfather neither do I have any support of any hero. I don’t belong to any lobby. I am relevant just because of my talent,” Madhur concludes.