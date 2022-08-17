Director's Cut: Liger helmer Puri Jagannadh reveals, 'In the past, I tried making films based on social messages but none of them worked.'

Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming directorial venture Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan. The much-hyped film will hit screens on August 25. The Free Press Journal caught up with the filmmaker for an exclusive chat.

While most of the films aren’t working at the box office, when asked that as a director, who makes mass entertainers and is ready with Liger now, what does he thinks about the current scenario, he shares, “As a team, we never expected such a huge response from the public since initially we thought Vijay Deverakonda is a newcomer. People have watched his film Arjun Reddy especially when it was only released in the Telugu language. Liger is a complete action entertainer and I hope it works since the entire team has worked hard for three long years.”

When further asked about the process of making massy films, he reveals, “My father was an exhibitor and we had a small theatre. I used to watch so many films there since my childhood. I used to watch the same film several times and this is how I fell in love with the movies. While growing up, I used to watch out and out commercial films of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Rajinikanth. I feel commercial films attract good money which is good for our overall financial growth of the country. In the past, I tried making films based on social messages but none of them worked and hence I decided to stick to mass entertainers.”

He adds, “I believe people expect certain kinds of films from a filmmaker like me and if I won’t deliver it, they all get upset. This is the reason I am making commercial films.”

Puri also spills the beans on the title of the film. “In the beginning, I was sceptical whether people would understand the title Liger, hence I released the first poster with half face of lion and tiger and said crossbreed since liger is a mixed species of a male lion and a female tiger. And to add mass appeal, I added ‘saala’ to the tagline of the film. Ligers are huge in size and more powerful than their parents which is a metaphor in the film with Vijay being the liger and his parents are also fighters in the film,” he explains.

On the parting note, he agrees to the fact that the stardom of an actor helps the film in a lot of ways. “Definitely, a star’s popularity helps the film to penetrate better. But if a story is good, stars will take it to another level, if the story isn’t good, no star can save the film,” he signs off.