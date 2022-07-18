Director's Cut: Karan Malhotra says, 'I am happy that I got to work with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.'

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra’s next venture, Shamshera, is set to hit screens on July 22. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The Free Press Journal caught up with the director for an exclusive tête-à-tête.

Shamshera is a cinematic spectacle and is touted as one of the most awaited films post-pandemic. When we asked Karan if he is nervous due to the huge expectations, he shares, “We never planned the film like that, just that we are landing at a time fortunately where people have started coming to the theatres. The writing started in 2017, and we rolled the film in 2018, and then the pandemic happened in 2020, so I feel the film attracted the kind of time it needed to flourish the best.”

Karan’s earlier films, Agneepath and Brothers, have a certain Indianness to them, and Shamshera is no different. When further asked about keeping that Indianness intact in his narratives, he reveals, “It’s a very instinctive process. I feel if I am making a film, I can’t take my audiences for granted. I don’t want to feel them detached while sitting in the theatres. Whether I am adapting or making an original film, people will feel that there’s this kind of a world somewhere.”

He adds, “I have grown up watching Subhash Ghai and Mukul Anand’s films, so whenever I am making a film, I keep that flavour in them. Adi (Aditya Chopra) often jokes with me that I never think small in terms of the scale.”

Shamshera is the first collaboration between Karan and Ranbir. Talking about the process of working with the actor, Karan says, “He always caught my attention with his work, and I am happy that I get to work with him so early in my career. I feel the timing was correct, and things just fell into place for us.”

Sanjay is still remembered as a ferocious villain in Karan’s directorial debut Agneepath, and in Shamshera, too, the actor will be seen as a ruthless villain. “I am very lucky to have worked with him since he is very easy to work with. He doesn’t have any drama. He is like family, and while shooting for Shamshera, we didn’t have to exchange words; just by looking at each other, we tend to understand,” Karan gushes.

On a parting note, he spills the beans on how Shamshera is still relevant despite being a periodic film. “I feel such kinds of narratives still exist and work too. If the core of the story is intact, then the world building around that becomes much more exciting, but it needs to be simple. I don’t enjoy complicating narratives. In Shamshera, it’s a clash of two energies which is interesting,” he signs off.