Director Yuvin’s Mangalavara Rajadina draws much appreciation

Having released on Friday, director Yuvin’s Mangalavara Rajadina has found much favour with the audience. The movie is running packed houses across the state.
Yuvin of course couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome. Featuring Bigg Boss fame Chandan Achar, the movie also stars Lasya Nagaraj as his leading lady. Rajnikanth, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Harini, Jehangir and other artistes, the film has opened to rave reviews.
Mangalavara Rajadina has a unique storyline which sees Chandan aspire dreams of giving superstar Sudeep a haircut. And what transpires on the journey towards him realising his childhood dream forms the crux of the plot.
Director Yuvin is overwhelmed by the response shown towards his film. Made under the banner of Trivarga films, the movie has been distributed across the state by Sudhir K M.