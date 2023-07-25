Director Om Raut's First Tweet After Adipurush Controversy, Visits Temples In Goa |

'Adipurush' director Om Raut posted his first tweet after receiving flak over the film which was released last month. 'Adipurush', which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. From critics to reviewers, many expressed disappointment over certain dialogues in the film.

Om shared two images on Twitter visiting temples in Goa. He wrote, “Visiting Shri Mangeshi Temple and Shri Shantadurga Temple often takes me back to my childhood memories. Both these holy places play an important role in keeping me connected to my roots. I am always eager to seek blessings from these temples.”

'Adipurush' received flak for dialogues such as 'Marega Bete', 'Bua Ka Bagicha Hain Kya', and 'Jalegi Tere Baap Ki'. In the wake of such flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' revamped the dialogues.

"The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large," a statement issued by T-Series read.

All India Cine Workers Association also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the film.

Adipurush hit the big screens on June 16.

